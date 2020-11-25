‘Mann Ki Baat’: Prime Minister to hare his thoughts on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad on this Sunday. Prime Minister will share his ideas through the monthly programme in the All India Radio – Mann Ki Bat. The programme will be aired at 11 AM on Sunday.

This will be the 71st episode of the monthly radio programme. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website ww.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at eight in the evening. Citizens can share their suggestions for the upcoming Mann ki Baat dialogue through Namo App, MyGov Forum or through toll free number 1800-11-7800.