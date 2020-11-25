PUBG Mobile India gets registered in India…Launch not so far; let the battle resume…

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India due to its connections with China. Because of a huge userbase, the company decided to cut its ties with China for the India relaunch. Ahead of the India launch, the company has been finally registered in India as ‘PUBG India Private Ltd’.

PUBG Corporation filed the registration of its Indian subsidiary ‘PUBG India Private Ltd’. The registration has been made in Bangalore, Karnataka. PUBG Corporation has appointed two directors named Sean Sohn and Kumar Krishnan Iyer.

While Sean Sohn is the head of corporate development at PUBG Corp. (KRAFTON), Kumar Krishnan Iyer has directorship experience in ten companies including the Indian subsidiaries of Spotify, AccuWeather and Phazr.

PUBG India Pvt Ltd’s registration counts as a huge step towards the return of the PUBG Mobile game in India. So far, the biggest potential obstacle has been the government’s nod for approval. But, now that the company is registered, the launch of the much-awaited PUBG Mobile India is not far.