Twitter to bring back ‘blue tick’ verification program

Twitter planning to relaunch its “blue tick” verification program, including a new public application process, in early 2021. Twitter announced its new policy on how people are “verified” on the site, an area the company has long promised to reconsider to address confusion and criticisms over the blue check-mark badges it uses to authenticate the identity of prominent accounts.

Twitter released a statement that they are putting fixes to the verification program on the back burner to focus on issues like election integrity, though it has continued to verify some accounts, such as medical experts tweeting about COVID-19 this year. This policy will lay the foundation for future improvements by defining what verification means, who is eligible for verification and why some accounts might lose verification to ensure “the process is more equitable”, officials said. “We plan to relaunch verification, including a new public application process, in early 2021… (As) per the proposed policy, ‘the blue verified badge’ on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic,” the blog post added. “To receive the blue badge, the account must be “notable and active,” Twitter noted.

Also read:- Google clarifies about charging money transfer fee on its payment platform. Know more