“CBSE 10th&12th Board Exams 2021” ; Check poll results on when exams should be conducted !!!

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 is ambitiously expected. Till now there is no official announcement regarding the CBSE Board Exam 2021 dates, Times Now executed a digital survey to discover the public opinion and choice of students, parents, and teachers on when the CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2021 should be conducted. Nearly 56% of respondents picked April or May for exams. 27% voted for the cancellation of board exams 2021.

Around 2, 95,115 votes were obtained. Of the total, 55.7% or 1, 64, 220 respondents chose for a time period of three months for regular classes before determining the exam dates. The schools (for classes 9 to 12) reopen from January 1 across the country, the exam date of April May 2021 was most preferred. As many as 79,617 respondents voted for the cancellation of the board examination 2021.

Only about 5.7% of respondents opted for exams as per schedule in February and March 2021. The poll echoed with the expert’s opinion and suggestion that the board examinations should be pushed to May. Many teachers have voiced worries over the readiness of students in the absence of physical classes and urged that at least three months before conducted board exams is mandated to confirm that students are ready to appear for the exam.