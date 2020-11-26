COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases continuing in the same range today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has been confirmed for 5378 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 719, Kozhikode 686, Thrissur 573, Ernakulam 472, Thiruvananthapuram 457, Kottayam 425, Kollam 397, Palakkad 376, Alappuzha 347, Idukki 256, Kannur 226, Pathanamthitta 207, Wayanad 151, and Kasaragod 86. 55,996 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.60. A total of 60,74,921 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT.

Today, 27 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid. 76 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4670 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 582 is not clear. The test results of 5970 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. With this, 64,486 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 5,16,978 have so far been freed from Covid There are currently 3,17,195 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

