New COVID-19 testing rules announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi announced that trial vaccine recipients in UAE who travel abroad must be taken PCR tests. The residents who have received the COVID-19 trial vaccine in the UAE and are traveling, need to be tested. COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm China National Biotec Group has been trialled to the two groups of people in UAE. One group, the vaccine trial participants, volunteered for the trials when they were launched in July. The other group comprising mainly of frontline workers and senior officials.

The testing requirements apply to this group of people immediately after they receive the first dose. Once they get the first shot, trial participants no longer need to present negative COVID-19 test reports to enter Abu Dhabi. If they have gone abroad, they must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test report before their travel back to the UAE and must also undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the UAE. Unlike other travelers, they need not quarantine themselves for 14 days after arrival.

