3 more leaders quit from Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP party; says party has become the “B team”

Three more leaders resigned from the Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh, and Pritam Kotwal quit the PDP, alleging that the party has become “B team” of the National Conference (NC). “Putting our political career at the stake, we joined PDP from the very first day of its formation with an aim to provide a secular alternative to corrupt and dynast NC as late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had the on to frustrate evil designs of communal and parochial elements but the party leadership has, unfortunately, abandoned Mufti Sahib agenda to become B team of NC,” they said in a letter.

“Apart from becoming the B team of NC, the party leadership has recently given some highly provocative and controversial statements against the basic principles of the founder of the party. Keeping in view the prevailing situation, being disciples of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed it is difficult for us to work in the party which has become second fiddle to the NC. We are forced to make this difficult decision with a heavy heart to leave the party which we were formed as disciples of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed,” they added. In October, three other leaders had resigned from the PDP, saying that Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks had “hurt patriotic sentiments”.

Also read:- 26th November Indian Constitution Day 2020; Interesting facts about Samvidhan Diwas