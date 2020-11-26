26th November Indian Constitution Day 2020; Interesting facts about Samvidhan Diwas

The Constitution of India is the supreme rule book that applies to every citizen of the country which formed in 1946. Penned down by the Constituent Assembly, the Constitution of India came into being after several discussions and debates. The Indian constitution was legally enforced on January 26, 1950. Constitution Day or National Law Day or Samvidhan Diwas is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution.

Here are some interesting facts about it-