Kangana Ranaut reacted to the news of Jallikattu as India’s official entry to Oscars 2021

Malayalam film Jallikattu directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery has been selected as India’s official entry in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars. Among the many congratulatory messages that poured in for the makers, cast, and crew of the movie across social media, Kangana Ranaut also gives her best wishes to the team of Jallikattu. She also takes a dig at her adversaries in Bollywood, thus shifting focus away from the movie in question and indirectly making it about herself once again.

Mentioning Jallikattu’s triumph, Kangana Ranaut commented on it, saying, “All the scrutiny/ bashing Bullydawood gang got is finally yielding some results, Indian films aren’t just about 4 film families, movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses and letting juries do their job and congratulations team #Jallikattu .” For the unversed, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s directorial that won the hearts of the audience for its powerful content will represent India at the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

