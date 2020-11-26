PUBG Mobile rival: Launch of FAU-G game in India confirmed. Know more!!!

While PUBG Mobile India is preparing to launch soon, nCore Games are about to release one of the most expected FAU-G action game. Earlier, the company established that the FAU-G game will be issued later in November and will be available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The correct launch date of the FAU-G game is yet to be revealed by the company.

Previously, Indian gaming company nCore said, “A team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, and designers, who have worked on top gaming titles in the past, are currently developing FAU-G game.” The government prohibited the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been withdraw from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

To reinitiate the game in the country PUBG will first need to address all concerns claimed by the government and once that is done the game will get a go ahead to be available for users in the country, again. Some reports states that PUBG Mobile India APK link and Google Play Store link were available on the official website shortly. Several hearsay declared that the PUBG Mobile India could issued in a few weeks from now.