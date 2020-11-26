‘Father of Indian software industry’ passes away at 96

The Father of the Indian software industry, a visionary who saw the future of technology, a mentor to many top executives, founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, a master strategist that earned him the sobriquet of ‘Bhishma Pitamaha’ and Padma Bhushan awardee Faqir Chand Kohli passed away at the age of 96. While more details on his sad demise are awaited, condolence messages have started to pour in on social media platforms for the veteran industry leader.

“Sad day for Indian IT. He was not just the 1st CEO of TCS but someone who laid the foundation of India’s greatest growth story. Go in peace, Kohli Sir. You leave behind a great legacy,” said CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra. “End of an era. FC Kohli was the ‘Father of India’s IT Industry’. He was the founder of TCS, back in the 1960s. What an amazing person! Was fortunate to meet him a few years ago in Pune,” said Amit Paranjape. “A true visionary and the father of the Indian software industry – Shri FC Kohli will always be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the sector and remarkable leadership at NASSCOM. Our condolences to his family,” said NASSCOM.

Also read:- “Whenever . Wherever!”, Watch this actress doing push-ups in a saree…