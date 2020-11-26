“Whenever . Wherever!”, Watch this actress doing push-ups in a saree…

‘The Family Man’ actress Gul Panag, a 41-year-old fitness enthusiast, has recently shared a video where she’s seen doing push-ups in a saree. Several netizens called her an inspiration to mothers and lauded her for her dedication towards fitness. She shared her push ups video on Instagram and captioned it as, “Whenever. Wherever!”

Celebrities are known to push the envelope in order to follow their fitness regime, but doing push-ups in a saree is surely a rare sight. The video impressed her followers so much, that one called her a ‘Wonder Woman’, while another said, “I love a girl who can do push-ups in a saree!! Like a boss!” On the work front, Gul Panag made her acting comeback with Manoj Tiwari’s ‘The Family Man’. The makers of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K directorial are all set with the sequel of the Amazon spy series.

