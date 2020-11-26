“Glad it wasn’t…”: ‘Decapitated’ body lying on the beach; a woman calls 911, but what happened later was humourous

A woman in Florida horrified to found a dead body on a beach. She suddenly called the police on 911. When seen near, it turned out to be something else instead of a dead body. Pictures of this incident have been shared on Facebook by a page called Ocean Hour. Posting the photos, the caption read, ‘Valentier was walking on the intercostal side of Kathleen Perido. He appeared to have a dead body there. The second visitor called 911 to call the police. It turned out that the ‘dead body’ was actually an effigy, with lots of marine waste on it. You will also get scared after seeing the pictures.”

The post garnered over 3,300 shares with over 2,300 responses. Netizens expressed surprise at the bizarre incident in the comments section. One user wrote, ‘I too got scared after seeing this. Don’t know what happened to the girl. At the same time, the other user took a pinch and wrote, ‘I would love to take it home. For the Halloween decorations. ‘

