“How it started vs how it’s going”; A nurse shared her photos to highlight the impact of treating COVID-19 patients for 8 months

A nurse by sharing her before and after pictures revealed the devastating condition of health workers in Covid ward. Kathryn, who started working as a nurse in Tennessee, US, eight months ago, shared a “How it started VS How it’s going” post which has been liked over 790,000 times. The post features two pictures of her one where she looks fresh-faced and smiling just before her graduation in April, and one capturing her exhaustion after a 12-hour weekend shift.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/cg32Tu7v0B — kathedrals?? (@kathryniveyy) November 22, 2020

“Covid is a brutal disease and I wouldn’t wish the worst of it on my worst enemy. Please understand that you aren’t just protecting yourself, you are protecting the people around you,” she said. Kathryn tweeted: “It is devastating to watch people die when those deaths were avoidable and it’s even more devastating when you watch them die the same way, time after time after time.” The nurse’s post was welcomed by her colleagues who heeded her call to share pictures of themselves showing what Covid “has done to us”.

