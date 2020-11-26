Indian government has extended international flight suspension. Know more

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial flights till December 31. The planes will fly only on select routes on a case-to-case basis. The restrictions, however, are not applicable to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the DGCA. The suspension comes at a time when India’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 92.66 lakh, including 1,35,223 deaths.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st December 2020,” a notification from the industry regulator said. All international commercial flights have remained suspended since March 25 when the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Indian airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May.

