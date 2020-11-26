Virus updates!!! US records more than 2000 pandemic death in a single day

The United States recorded more than 2,000 corona virus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third day running, according to the latest real-time tally today reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities – recorded 2,053 deaths today, after 2,502 deaths yesterday and 2,207 on November 24. In India, cases of the corona virus disease surpassed 9.2 million yesterday after 44,376 infections were reported in the preceding 24 hours. Also on yesterday, the Ministry of home affairs declared a set of new rules which will be in effect from December 1 to December 31. The guidelines come among an immediate surge in cases of Covid-19 in several parts of the country, including Delhi and the national capital region.

Today, South Korea reported more than 500 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since March, Yonhap news agency quoted health minister Park Neung-Hoo as saying. Also, there’s been a significant progress made recently in improving a Covid-19 vaccine and several of these vaccines look extraordinarily effective.