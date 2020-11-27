Alicia Keys wins over BTS fans with soulful cover of ‘Life goes on’….

While fans continue to celebrate BTS’ nomination at the Grammys 2021, Alicia Keys popped into Twitter and surprised them along with their fans. The singer shared a short video of singing the chorus of the band’s latest track ‘Life Goes On’. “I bet y’all didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it,” she said.

The American singer played the song on her piano while she sang the English translation of the Korean lyrics. She shared the stunning rendition video with the caption, “Can ya’ll guess this??” Soon after the video was shared, ARMY members showered the singer with purple love.

The cover comes a few days after BTS member V shared a video jamming on the international singer’s song Love Looks Better. Reacting to Taehyung’s video, Alicia tweeted, “Big love!!! Good morning… Y’all ready for BE?!?” before adding a slew of purple hearts.