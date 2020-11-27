Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest ;Denied to visit family!!!

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party chief and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said that she has been “illegally detained yet again” and that her daughter Iltija has been “placed under house arrest”.Ms. Mufti said that she is not permitted to visit the family of PDP youth wing president Waheed Parra, who was captured by the National Investigation Agency for his plausible connections in a terror case involving Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Naveed Babu. Waheed Parra is a close associate of Ms. Mufti.

“I’ve been illegally detained yet again. For two days, the J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” Ms. Mufti tweeted this morning. She also shared a photo of an armored vehicle outside the entrances of her house.

Waheed Parra was instrumental in the resurrection of the PDP in Kashmir, particularly in Pulwama, from where he also filed his nomination for the District Development Council polls, the first stage of which will be carried on November 28. His name appeared during the investigation into the matter of suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was charged while transporting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. Ms. Mufti said he was arrested “on baseless charges”, asserting that her daughter was put under house arrest because she too desired to visit his family.

Mehbooba Mufti was organized to have a press conference today. She was among scores of political leaders confined in August last year when the central government ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special circumstances under Article 370 and divided it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. She was freed in October.