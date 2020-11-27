“PM Modi govt” grants emergency financial powers to get drones from Israel for China border surveillance !!!

New Delhi: The Indian Army is going to get Israeli Heron and American mini drones for boosting its vigil abilities in Eastern Ladakh and other areas along the China boundary.”The contracts for the purchase of the Heron surveillance drones is in the last stages and is expected to be inked in December. The Herons are going to be deployed in the Ladakh sector and they will be more developed than the existing fleet in the Indian armed forces,” government sources said.

The purchase of these drones is being accomplished under the emergency financial powers contributed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to the security forces under which they can buy supplies and systems worth ?500 crores to boost their warfighting capabilities, between ongoing border conflict with China. According to sources, the other mini drones are being obtained from the US that will be delivered at the Battalion level to the corps on the ground and the hand-operated drones would be used to gain attention about a specific location or area in their separate areas of responsibility.

The Indian security forces have been taking these initiatives to obtain weapon systems that can help them in the continuing dispute with China. The last time such a facility was provided to the defense forces was in 2019 right after the Balakot airstrikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan. Using the same facility, the Indian Navy has hired two Predator drones which have been taken from American company General Atomics. The Indian Air Force had exerted the same forces to achieve a large number of Hammer air to ground standoff missiles with a strike range of around 70 kilometers.