Funeral worker gets death threat after taking selfie with Maradona’s corpse…

A photo of an employee next to Maradona’s dead body is circulating on the Internet in recent times. He shamelessly posed with the lifeless body and the photo is circulating on social media. He is also said to have had two others pose. The employee has been fired and he would also have received death threats.

The dissemination of the funeral worker has produced an uproar in Argentina, with Matias Morla, Maradona’s lawyer, and close friend, denouncing the act and promising it won’t go unpunished. “I’m going to personally take care of finding the scoundrel who took that photography,” Morla wrote. “All those responsible for such an act of cowardice will pay.” Argentines are raging on social media at his despicable act.

