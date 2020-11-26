DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesInternational

Know why Queen Of Pop Madonna started trending on Twitter after Maradona’s demise…

Nov 26, 2020, 11:54 pm IST

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday night after suffering from a heart attack. The footballer’s death left the entire world in mourning. The legend’s name started trending after fans all over the world poured tributes for him. But along with Maradona, Queen Of Pop Madonna too started trending on Twitter thanks to some confused and ignorant fans.

Several fans mistook Maradona’s name as Madonna and went ahead to pay rich tributes to the singer. Considering Twitter was flooded with tribute messages for both the legends, the rumor around Madonna’s death spread far and wide on Twitter.  Eventually, a lot of the people realized the goof up that had happened and made jokes around it.

 

