Know why Queen Of Pop Madonna started trending on Twitter after Maradona’s demise…

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday night after suffering from a heart attack. The footballer’s death left the entire world in mourning. The legend’s name started trending after fans all over the world poured tributes for him. But along with Maradona, Queen Of Pop Madonna too started trending on Twitter thanks to some confused and ignorant fans.

Several fans mistook Maradona’s name as Madonna and went ahead to pay rich tributes to the singer. Considering Twitter was flooded with tribute messages for both the legends, the rumor around Madonna’s death spread far and wide on Twitter. Eventually, a lot of the people realized the goof up that had happened and made jokes around it.

RIP Madonna, you'll be forever in our hearts. Legend. pic.twitter.com/EnMrIUZhRs — little icah (@poemtoahoe) November 25, 2020

[???] BREAKING: At the age of 62 , American singer and "Queen of pop" Madonna has been found alive in her house enjoying life pic.twitter.com/GB64bJ2zmj — Billion ?? ? (@BillionMcfc) November 25, 2020

?MADONNA DID NOT DIE, the former Argentine footballer Diego Armando #Maradona died, he suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest from which he could not be resuscitated despite the medical attention received, reported his agent Matías Morla. #KPM ? pic.twitter.com/auAhwLVlpl — Katy Perry Media (@katyperrymedia_) November 25, 2020

madonna logging into twitter to find out she has died pic.twitter.com/MDllPh4oHm — john (@johnmceneaney) November 25, 2020