Launch of Redmi’s first smartwatch confirmed for $45. Know more!!!

Xiaomi’s price range sub-brand Redmi has by no means launched a smartwatch earlier than, and its first entry seems to be what you’d anticipate: a reasonably uninspiring design at a reasonably enticing value. The Redmi Watch simply launched in China for 299 yuan, or about $45.

The watch has a 1.4-inch rectangular show with curved glass, and it is available in black, white, and blue coloration variants. The silicone strap is on the market in black, white, blue, inexperienced, and pink. There’s a single button on the facet of the watch, with every part else being dealt with by the touchscreen or the Mi Match app on a paired smartphone.

The watch will go on sale in China on December 1st, however it might come to different markets — together with the US — in a barely tweaked type. XDA Developers recently dug up an FCC listing for a seemingly near-identical watch known as the Mi Watch Lite, which nonetheless hasn’t been launched.