“Remembering legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan” ; Abhishek Bachchan shares an emotional note!!!

Harivansh Rai Bachchan the late legendary poet, is simply one of the best poets in India and the world had noticed, a man whose writings were far forward of his time. Even today, his poems are whole-heartedly appreciated, loved, and respected by the Millenials. It was his famous poem, Madhushala, which has established his status as the most loved poet of the nation’s history.

Harivansh Ji was also the first Indian Ph.D. in English Literature from Cambridge University and had acquired his doctorate for his work on Irish poet W.B. Yeats. In his outstanding career, he had obtained lots of awards and honors. On his 113th birth anniversary, a beautiful message from his grandson, Abhishek Bachchan has taken us back to those golden days once again.

On November 27, 2020, Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s grandson and actor, Abhishek Bachchan took his Instagram page to share a beautiful portrait picture of his dadaji. In the colored photo, Harivansh Ji could be seen wearing his brand black spectacles and wearing a grey sweater on top of his khaki-colored kurta. Along with the beautiful picture, the loving grandson, Abhishek wrote a heart-warming caption, and it can be read as “Happy Birthday Dadaji. It would have been my grandfathers’ 113th birthday today. I work and pray, that I can honor and live up to your legacy. Miss you dearly.”

Abhishek Bachchan had talked about the impact of his grandfather’s life and principles on his life in many of his interviews. Last year, on the same day, Abhishek had delivered his tributes to Harivansh Ji on his 112th birth anniversary in the sweetest manner. He had taken to his Instagram grip and had shared an unseen photo of his grandfather. He had written a caption alongside that could be read as “It would have been my Grandfather’s 112th birthday today. Still remembered, still missed.”

The whole country is commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary Indian poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and remembering some of his iconic poems like Madhushala, Agnipath, Ruka Na Tu, and many more. Some people are digging deep in history and obtaining some unseen pictures of the wonderful poet from his recollection and there’s one picture that is gaining a lot of attention on the internet. The reason is that it is a monochrome photo of Harivansh Ji with his young son, Amitabh Bachchan, and their smiling faces are melting everyone’s hearts all over social media.