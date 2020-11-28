DNA Exclusive: Khalistani extremists have hijacked the farmers’ protest

The Punjab farmers have been perturbing against the current farm laws issued by the Central government for the past two months. Most of the farmers, from Punjab and Haryana had obstructed the roads and railway tracks to force the Centre to reverse these laws. Under the patronage of various farmers’ bodies, they have been challenging that the Centre to make amendments to the Agricultural Bills or repeal them.

One of the objectors terrorized Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was caught on camera by a news team. This event has led to intention about external elements hijacking what could have been a peaceful farmers’ perturbation with the back support of anti-BJP political parties.

Yesterday, the farmers had made a call for ‘Delhi Chalo’ during which thousands of them contended with the police, defied barricades on their way and braved tear gas and water cannons as they protested towards the national capital.