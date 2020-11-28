Pacer S Sreesanth is all set to make a comeback after a long 7 years gap

KOCHI: S Sreesanth is all set to participate in the KCA President’s Cup T20 match. Previous Indian fast bowler will return to action after seven years. He was banned by the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a lifetime in August 2013 for indulging in alleged spot-fixing within the Indian Premier League (IPL). Nevertheless, final year, his lifetime ban was diminished to seven years, and it resulted in September this year.

“Thanks to the Kerala Cricket Affiliation. I’m actually grateful to the selectors properly for giving me the chance. It’s a nice initiative taken by the affiliation. Thanks to the BCCI as properly; it has been seven long years. I’ve been coaching actually exhausting. I’m trying ahead to the match; it’s going to be an incredible President’s Cup,” Sreesanth said.

Also read:- Ancient city in Saudi Arabia opens for tourists after 2000 years. Know more…