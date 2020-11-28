UP Governor gave consent to ordinance against forcible religious conversions

An official said, “Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel today gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or “dishonest” religious conversions.”

The state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier this week approved the draft ordinance to curb forcible or “dishonest” religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, “There were more than 100 incidents reported in which forceful religious conversion was being done. Also, it was reported religious conversions were going on in the state using deceitful means. So to make a law on this becomes an important matter of policy now.”

He added, “For conversions of minors and women of SC/ST community, there will be a jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty.”