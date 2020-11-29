59-year-old man had a coin removed from his nose. Know more!!!

A man had a coin removed from his nose after pushing it inside his right nostril more than 50 years ago.

The 59-year-old Russian man was just six when he wedged the piece of money up his right nostril. The man says he was ‘too scared’ to tell his super ‘strict’ mum and then later forgot all about it.

When doctors at the hospital scanned the man’s nostril, they found an unexpected blockage in the nasal passage. According to the medical reports, Rhinoliths had formed around the coin. Otorhinolaryngologist Elena Nepryakhina said, “We operated on Friday and he was discharged on Monday. He has regained full nasal breathing.”

The doctors were able to carry out an endoscopic surgery to remove the stones and the coin from the man’s nose. Once it was extracted, the piece of money was identified as a Soviet one kopek coin. The money is no longer used in Russia following the collapse of the USSR in 1991 – so it’s a bit of history really.