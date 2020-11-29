At least 26 security personnel’s killed in a suicide car bomb blast

KABUL: Afghan officials informed that at least 26 security personnel were killed in two separate suicide bombings at the military base. According to the reports, before detonating the car bomb the attacker drove a military humvee full of explosives into an army commando and which resulted in the death of 26 army personnel and 17 injured. The Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, however, did not provide details on casualties.

“We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel,” Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks. The bombings come as Afghan government representatives and the Taliban hold face-to-face talks in Qatar for the first time to end the country’s decades-long war.

