COVID-19 patient gives birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus

Singapore: A COVID-19 patient in Singapore gives birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus. This new development now adds another lesson for the scientists to the understanding of this novel virus. “My doctor suspects I have transferred my COVID-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy,” Celine Ng-Chan told.

Ng-Chan had been mildly ill from the disease and was discharged from the hospital after two-and-a-half weeks. She gave birth to the baby this month. And the doctors surprisingly found that no active virus in the samples of fluid around the baby in the womb or in breast milk. The World Health Organisation says it is not yet known whether a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her foetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery. However, doctors from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center reported that transmission of the new coronavirus from mothers to newborns is rare.

