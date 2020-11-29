Foreign Direct Investment surges to 30 billion dollars

The official data revealed that the Foreign Direct Investment into India surged by 15% to 30 billion dollars in April – October this year. Of the total FDI figure, $23.44 billion were channelled into equity format, while the rest of the FDI inflows were in the form of reinvested earnings and other capital.

This was revealed by the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. The union minister said that the ‘ Make in India’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has picked up the pace and is firmly on course to make India an industrial hub for the world.

The top investors during the April-September period included Singapore ($8.3 billion), the United States ($7.12 billion), Cayman Islands ($2.1 billion), Mauritius ($2 billion), the Netherlands ($1.49 billion), UK ($1.35 billion), France ($1.13 billion) and Japan ($653 million).

The top sectors that attracted FDI in the included computer software and hardware ($17.55 billion), services ($2.25 billion), trading ($949 million), chemicals ($437 million), automobile ($417 million), construction activities ($377 million) and drugs and pharma ($367 million).