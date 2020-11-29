Good news: Interior Design Concept of the Year 2020 Award for Model of Temple built in Abu Dhabi

The newly built temple model in Abu Dhabi was awarded the Interior Design Concept of the Year 2020 Award, Commercial Interior Design, while writing a new chapter of warmth of India-UAE relations, and the award was considered for buildings that are being built in a unique interior model.

The basis of this is the characteristics and practicality of the interiors made. The temple model that emerges in Abu Dhabi has been chosen from hundreds of constructions. It is a combination of antiquity and modernity, according to leading designers.

The project director Jasbir Singh Sahni expressed his appreciation for those who were part of every stage of the temple construction. This is the second award to be given to the Abu Dhabi Temple, which is under construction. Earlier, the temple had won the Middle East MEP’s Best Mechanical Design award. The first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates took the conventional route. The structure that set up in the capital city of Abu Dhabi had more traditional architecture, sans steel or iron.

Earlier, Ashok Kotecha, the spokesperson of the temple committee, said, “Usually foundations have a mix of concrete and steel. However, as per traditional temple architecture in India, no steel or iron reinforcements will be used. Fly ash will be used to reinforce the concrete in the foundation. Throughout the temple, the architecture is like several pieces of jigsaw put together without any steel or ferrous materials.”