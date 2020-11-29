Indian Railway cancels, short terminates several trains: Complete list

The Indian Railway has cancelled, short terminated several trains. The trains were partially cancelled and short terminated due to the farmers’ protest. The Northern Railway has announced this.

Here’s a complete list of trains affected:

1. 2715 Nanded -Amritsar express special train commencing on November 28 will be short terminated at New Delhi

2. 02716 Amritsar – Nanded train commencing on November 30 will short originate from New Delhi and will remain partially cancelled between New Delhi- Amritsar- New Delhi

3. 02925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar express journey commencing on November 28 will be short terminated at Chandigarh

4. 02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express journey commencing on November 30 will short originate from Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh- Amritsar-Chandigarh

5. 02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express special journey commencing on November 27 will be diverted to run via Beas – Tarntaran – Amritsar

6. 02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express journey commencing on November 28 will be diverted to run via Amritsar -Tarntaran – Beas

7. 04650/74 Amritsar- Jaynagar express special journey commencing November 29 will be diverted to run via Amritsar -Tarntaran – Beas

8. 04649/73 Jaynagar -Amritsar express special journey commencing November 27 will be diverted to run via Beas – Tarntaran – Amritsar