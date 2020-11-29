‘Kulhads’ or earthen cups to replace plastic teacups in Indian railways !!!

Rajasthan; On Sunday Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that tea will be sold in eco-friendly ‘Kulhads’ or earthen cups instead of plastic cups at all railway stations in the nation. Addressing at an event organized at the Digawara railway station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, the minister expressed that the endeavor will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India.

“Tea is given in ‘Kulhads’ at nearly 400 railway stations in the country today, and in future, it is our planning that tea will be sold only in ‘Kulhads’ at all the railway stations in the country. This will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India,” he said. The minister said before addressing this crowd, he was having tea in a ‘Kulhad’ and the taste was really different.

‘ Kulhad’ protects the environment and lakhs of people will get employment from it, he said. The minister was talking at an event to celebrate the inauguration of the newly electrified Dhigawara-Bandikui section under north-western Railways.