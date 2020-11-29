“Love Jihad” law; First FIR filed against a Muslim man in UP

Yogi Adityanath-led government enforced an ordinance against ‘Love Jihad’ a day ago. Hours after First Information Report (FIR) was filed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly against a man for allegedly trying to convert the religion of a girl. After the promulgation of ‘Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020’, this was the first case registered against ‘Love Jihad’ in the country.

The victim’s father registered a complaint against the accused and it directed the arrest of the accused. The accused was identified as Uwais Ahmed who reportedly befriended his daughter while they were studying. Now, the man is pressurizing the girl to convert and get married to him. The father also claimed that Uwais threatened to kill his family members if he opposed the marriage. A case has been registered against Uwais under the ‘Love Jihad’ law at Deorania police station and action has been initiated.

