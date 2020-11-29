Meet Priya Darshini, an Indian-origin nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Priya Darshini, a Mumbai born, New York-based singer got nominated in the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards 2021. Her debut album Periphery has been selected under the Best New Age Album category. The album comprising of nine songs is a piece of soulful music out of the harmony of different styles, genres, and cultures. Darshini is a multi-talented woman. She was an actor, ultra-marathoner, entrepreneur, and philanthropist too.

Darshini is trained in classical (Carnatic) music where she born to a Mumbai-based Tamil family. Priya Darshini has sung for over 100 TV and radio commercials and has also recorded award-winning soundtracks for Indian movies. She acted in the role of Shubhashini Das in 2014 movie. The Letters which was based on Mother Teresa’s life. She runs her family’s NGO Jana Rakshita, launched in 2004 in Mumbai, that offers medical treatment and rehabilitation service to underprivileged children and adolescents affected by cancer. The NGO has also adopted a girl’s school to improve its infrastructure, encourage girl education, and prevent them from dropping out due to sanitation and hygiene issues.

