The Ministry of Tourism webinar series promotes India as an adventure tourism destination. Know more

New Delhi: For focusing on Adventure Tourism, the Ministry of Tourism conducted a Webinar series titled ”12 Months of Adventure Travel” on Saturday. The ministry thus promotes India as an adventure tourism destination. India ranked 34th on the world travel and tourism index. Also ranked 5th on the Natural Heritage Index in the world by the World Economic Forum.

This virtually conducted webinar will takes one through the immense strength, potential and the hidden secrets of India, covering Mountains, Forests, Rivers, Deserts, Mangroves, Islands, Canals, Wildlife and over 31 adventure activities that will delight an Indian and also an overseas traveller. Tejbir Singh Anand, Managing Director, Holiday Moods Adventures Pvt Ltd. said; “the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) was founded with an aim to create awareness about the immense potential for adventure tourism in India and to harness this potential in a safe, sensitive and environment-friendly manner. The association also works towards creating awareness overseas about the potential of adventure tourism in India.”

