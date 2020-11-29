Mysterious!!!! Metal monolith found deep in a desert disappears

A mysterious metal monolith found deep in a desert of the western United States has now apparently disappeared. The Bureau of Land Management in Utah alleges that the object had been removed “by an unknown party. The bureau “did not remove the structure which is considered private property,” it said in a statement. “We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office.”

The metal monolith was a shiny, triangular pillar which protruded some 12 feet from the red rocks of southern Utah, was spotted on November 18. Utah Department of Public Safety crew members found “a metal monolith installed in the ground” but “no obvious indication of who might have put the monolith there.” Some observers pointed out the object’s resemblance to the avant-garde work of John McCracken, a US artist who lived for a time in nearby New Mexico and died in 2011.

