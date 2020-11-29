SpiceJet announces date of restarting seaplane services

India’s popular airline company, SpiceJet has announced the date of resuming the seaplane services. SpiceJet has announced that the seaplane service will restart from December 15.

SpiceJet has launched a seaplane service between Ahmedabad (Sabarmati riverfront) and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on last month. The service was temporarily suspended due to mandatory aircraft maintenance. The seaplane service is operated by ‘Spice Shuttle’, which is a subsidiary of SpiceJet.

“Since the maintenance facility (dry and wet dock) is still under construction at Ahmedabad, the aircraft had to be sent to our lessor’s facility at Maldives. The operation will resume on December 15 once the aircraft is back. The maintenance facility at Ahmedabad should be ready soon which would ensure that future maintenance is done here itself. As the maintenance was pre-planned, we didn’t take any bookings beyond November 27th,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.