The ‘tiger state’ of India has lost 26 tigers so far this year; Govt says “birth rate is more than death”

BHOPAL: As per the report of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Madhya Pradesh loses at least 26 tigers in 2020. Madhya Pradesh is known as the ‘tiger state’ of India. MP also lost 21 felines inside the tiger reserves and 10 in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The state lost 28 tigers in 2019, while 3 were reported as poaching. Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah said that the average death rate of tigers was less compared to their birth rate in the state in the last six years.

“Right now, MP has 124 tiger cubs. The cubs were not counted during the last census (in 2018). In the next count, we are going to have more than 600 tigers. We have more tigers than the area for them. Take the example of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve-it has 125 tigers whereas it has the territory to house only 90. We have filed a petition in the high court for the formation of the special force which is pending. Karnataka has such a special force, thus tigers there are protected,” Shah said.

