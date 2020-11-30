1000 units of Jimny SUV imported in Mexico sold out in just three days

The 2021 Suzuki Jimny has just been launched in Mexico. About 1000 units of Jimny SUV was reported to the country in 2021 based on demand. And now the 1000 units were already booked and were completely sold out in 2021 and set a new record in just 72 hours after launch. Delivery of SUV will be expected to begin by January 15, 2021. Mexican Suzuki Genie Price is 409,990 MXN (15,12,504.47 Indian Rupee). The booking was made with a down payment of $ 20,000 MXN and the buyer was offered a choice of paint schemes.

Suzuki claims to introduce Jimny’s second round soon and the ordering site is still open despite the current lot being sold out. The new generation Suzuki Jimny has been on sale in the international market since 2018. Suzuki Jimny has a total length of 3,625 mm, a total width of 1,645 mm, a total height of 1,720 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,250 mm. Jimny’s ground clearance is 210mm. On-board equipment includes a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted controls, and automatic air conditioning.

