A new lake with island parks and a mountainous forest to be launched in Chennai….

Pallikaranai Anai Eri lake is being developed in an area of about 50 acres, with three island parks inside, at a cost of ?1,100 lakh.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G. Prakash asked officials to strengthen the banks of this lake with strong rocks to lay blocks on the roads formed and to test the water inflow for any micro-organisms.

He was attended by A. Senthil Kumar, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Chengleput District, Thirunavukkarasu and Purusothaman, executive engineers of GCC, and Rajavelu, executive engineer, Water Resources Department, Chengleput district.

A unique ‘Mountainous Miyawaki Forest’, near the lake, is being developed. This forest will have plants of native habits, bird-attracting fruit trees like jamun, cherry, kodukkaipuli and plants with medicinal value like amla and fig.