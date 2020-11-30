‘Aashiqui’ actor hospitalized due to brain stroke. Know more!!!

‘Aashiqui’ fame Rahul Roy has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. It seems the old stager suffered a brain stroke when he was shooting for his film in Kargil, Kashmir. In the film, he plays the role of an Army officer.

It seems he suffered the stroke seven days back. The team hurried to a local hospital in Srinagar for initial treatment. Then, he was brought to Mumbai. He has been tested negative for COVID-19.He is slowly recovering. Rahul Roy’s sister and brother-in-law are looking after him.

The sources close to Rahul Roy’s family said, “He was hospitalized two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit due to a progressive brain stroke.” The actor said, “I walked away and that was my choice. Industry ka kuch lena dena nahi tha (The industry had nothing to do with it). Whether it is a privilege or whether it is a curse, I came into the industry not because I was seeking to be a star or an actor.” “My growth as an actor had stagnated. You’re doing the same role again and again, and in that time, everybody’s perception is ki isko yehi karte raho (make him do the same thing). It was a combination of a lot of things.”

Meanwhile, a report said that he has completed the shooting of his film. Speaking about the project, it is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati. Directed by Nitin Kumar Guptam the film is jointly produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. Rahul in the same will be seen playing the role of a Major. The film also features Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Nishant Singh Malkani.