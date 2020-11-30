Chiyaan Vikram’s Chennai house receives bomb threat

MUMBAI: Chiyaan Vikram’s residence in Chennai’s Besant Nagar received a bomb threat. Vikram is currently working on a few films that are getting ready for release. However, the bomb threat created tension among his fans. An anonymous caller warned police officials of a bomb in Vikram’s house.

Police are now investigating to know the person who made the call. Earlier, hoax bomb threats were issued to the residences of Rajinikanth, Vijay, and to the old office of Suriya. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. The film’s shooting was wrapped up after the lockdown was lifted. The film features Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Miya George, and Robo Shankar in important roles. AR Rahman has composed music for the film.

