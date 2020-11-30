Are you an artist? Then do not miss this opportunity offered by Burj Khalifa

Dubai: Canvas is one of the most essential things for an artist. But what if the Burj Khalifa in Dubai itself is available as a canvas? Now, this marvel is going to become the artist’s own canvas. Burj Khalifa is an opportunity for artists from all over the world to showcase their work. According to reports, Burj Khalifa is offering artists the opportunity to showcase their work at the LED Light Show as part of its latest campaign, “Burj Khalifa Open Call.” Artists can submit their entries until December 31.

Every week, a design will be selected and displayed on the building’s widescreen. All the details including the design formats and the dimensions you have to follow are available on the official website of the competition. Also, if you share your designs on social media and tag the official pages of the building, it is an indication that you have a better chance of winning the competition.

