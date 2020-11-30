Commemoration Day: One minute silent prayer held across UAE to honour the Emirati martyrs

The UAE remembers the sacrifices of its fallen heroes today as it marks the Commemoration Day (Martyr’s Day). Residents honoured the martyrs’ legacy by observing a one-minute silence at exactly 11.30 am today. The day is marked annually to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs.

The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office sent out an SMS to residents to be part of the annual drive. The SMS read: “In recognition of our martyrs, we celebrate Commemoration Day, while committing to social distancing on November 30, using #Proud_of_your_sacrifices and observe one minute of silent prayer wherever you are from 11.30 am to 11:31 am.” Every year on November 30, the community comes together in observing the one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the brave sons of the UAE who gave their lives in the service of the nation.

