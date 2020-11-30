Indian Embassy in a gulf country issues an advisory for expats

An Indian Embassy in a gulf country has issued an advisory for the Indian expats working in the country. The Indian Embassy in Oman has issued the advisory. The advisory was issued as the Oman government has issued an amnesty scheme.

Oman has declared amnesty for those have not renewed their resident visas, or those have been staying without a valid visa or who have been absconding. Oman government has exempted fines accumulated on residents’ visas and permits for those who leave Oman for good by the year end.

The Indian Embassy has requested the Indian expats who are exempted from fines arising out of their current visa status to register with the Oman Ministry of Labour either through Embassy of India, or with the help of social workers or Sanad offices.

The advisory says that those who have procured the clearance from the Ministry of Labour can proceed with the purchase of ticket, and do the mandatory PCR test before proceeding to the airport with a valid travel document. Indian expats whose passport validity has expired must approach BLS International Muscat or their designated centres and apply for emergency certificate. Those staying in interior towns are requested to send in their applications duly verified by honorary consular agent in that area, to BLS main office in Muscat or through its collection centres.