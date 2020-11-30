Congress cleans Rajiv Gandhi’s statue defaced in Varanasi using milk

The Congress activists had cleaned a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi using milk. The statue was defaced by some unidentified miscreants. The incident took place in Varanasi.

The attack took place on the statue of former PM Rajiv Gandhi installed at the Madagin Crossroads of Varanasi. This happened just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the city.

Congress workers have raised strong protest against this act of anti-social elements. They have demanded immediate arrest of such mischievous elements.

“Former Prime Minister Late. Rajiv Gandhi ji lost his life for the country. This act, along with his statue in Benares, is sad and condemnable. There is an appeal to the government to rein in such anarchic elements. Congress party worker is not going to tolerate such acts”, tweeted Uttar Pradesh Congress unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Congress workers had cleaned the statue and also purified it with milk. Congressmen also garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi.