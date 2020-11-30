India’s first batch of homegrown asafoetida was extracted. Know more!!!

Asafoetida is a dried gum resin which is obtained from the rhizome or taproots of certain giant fennels: Ferula assafoetida, F. foetida, and F. narthex.

They grow in the broad area between the Mediterranean and Central Asia, particularly Iran and Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, it is still used in the preparation of dried meat, by sprinkling with salt. The name asafoetida comes from a combining of the Persian word aza, which means a kind of resin, and the Latin word foetida, which means stinking.

In spite of its popularity, its pungent smell has gained asafoetida less than complimentary monikers such as ‘devil’s dung’ or ‘food of the devils’ in the West. It has more prosaic names in India, such as hing in Hindi and perungayam in Tamil. And given its universality as a freestanding element or a component of spice mixtures, it is among the most important commodities being traded in the country today.

Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, said, “The country imports about 1,540 tonnes of raw asafoetida annually from Afghanistan, Iran and Uzbekistan and spends approximately ?942 crore per year on it. It is important for India to become self-sufficient in hing production.” In market place, sold asafoetida is mixed with wheat flour and gum Arabic to moderate the acrid taste of the resin.