New poster of ‘Shakeela’ released: Watch it here

A new poster of Bollywood film ‘Shakeela ‘ starring Richa Chadha was unveiled on Monday. The film is based on south-Indian actress Shakeela’s life. Richa plays Shakeela.

The film narrates the story of Shakeela. Her journey – crammed with hurdles and discrimination – from enjoying aspect characters to changing into the face of B-grade movies and ultimately reaching the pinnacle of glory.

Shakeela born in a conservative Muslim family has worked in more than 250 films . He had emerged as a leading adult star in the ’90s and early 2000s.

The poster showed Richa in a glamorous avatar, standing with a gun in hand and dressed in a red sari. Scribbled behind her are a number of abuses in Hindi, taunting her for the colour of her skin, her weight and her faith.

Also Read: This is her love gift, Sushmita’s name tattooed by boyfriend….

The film is directed by Indrajit Lankesh. Shakeela additionally stars Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor, Rajeev Pillai. The movie is introduced and produced by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO. It is slated for a Christmas release.