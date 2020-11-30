One dead, 25 injured in bus collision at Palarivattom, Kochi…

Palarivattom: A man was killed in a KSRTC bus collision with a tree at Chakkarapparambu, Palarivattom, Kochi. 25 people were injured. The driver of the bus was killed. One of the injured is in critical condition.

The super deluxe bus was traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode. The bus crashed into a tree on the side of the four-lane road at around 4.30 am.

The front of the bus was completely destroyed in the accident. Preliminary information suggests that the driver may have fallen asleep which resulted in the accident. The tree was fallen by the impact of the hit. Transportation was restored by cutting down trees. The injured were admitted to two private hospitals.